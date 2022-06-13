LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan committed to int’l obligations towards prevention of child labour: Prez

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has said that his country is committed to its international obligations toward the prevention of child labour.

Alvi also urged stakeholders to speak against the social evil to prevent child labour, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Child labor is a growing curse in the world, particularly in the developing countries. Pakistan is a victim of this growing global phenomenon,” the President added in a message on the World Day Against Child Labour which was observed on Sunday.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed that no child below the age of 14 years shall be engaged in any form of employment.

“Child labor deprives children of receiving basic education and access to health facilities. It exposed them to harmful and hazardous environments and clipped their basic rights to life and liberty,” Alvi added.

Highlighting that every child has a right to get education and better health, the President said that there is a need to ensure that children are also provided with a safe and secure environment around them.

“We can do so by strengthening the capacity of the regulators to address the issue of child and bonded labor,” he said, adding that an effective and determined awareness campaign to remind the society of harmful effects of child labor is one important action to fight the menace of child labor.

20220613-072603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanjay Dutt: Honoured to have received a golden visa for the...

    Siddhant Chaturvedi on recovery mode after testing Covid positive

    Mila Kunis shares ‘yin-yang energy’ on screen with Oscar winner Allison...

    Companies with Machiavellian CEOs benefit more: Study