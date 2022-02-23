SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan condemns Yemen’s Houthi drone attack on Saudi airport

Pakistan has condemned a drone attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Airport in the border city of Jazan, which caused injuries, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of these attacks,” the statement on Tuesday added.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” said the statement.

A total of 16 people were injured in the attack launched by the Houthi militia, the Saudi-led coalition fighting a war in Yemen said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The intercepted drone caused the injuries, including three critical cases among travellers, according to a tweet by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

