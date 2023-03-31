SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan conducts 1st digital nationwide census

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan has enumerated over 170 million people so far since its ongoing first-ever digital population and housing census started late last month.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Thursday that history is in the making as “we continue to reach milestones and exceed targets for Pakistan’s first-ever digital census” which is also the 7th overall census of the South Asian country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan conducted its sixth census in 2017 and concluded that the country’s population was 207.6 million, growing 2.38 per cent from 1998 to 2017, including over 106 million males and 101 million females, said the Bureau.

According to the PBS, over 121,000 trained census enumerators have been conducting the census across the country by using modern technology.

It said that modern technology would help provide accurate results, which would lead the country to important decisions about the population, leading to equal opportunities for jobs and better utilisation of resources across Pakistan.

The Bureau also urged the public to participate in the census by being responsible citizens to play their role in national development.

20230331-092804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Self-aggrandising China in Sri Lankan humanitarian crisis led to another emergency

    Gunmen kill 5 civilians in Kabul

    Imran Khan govt reaches secret agreement with TLP, accepts demands

    Bangladesh gets new Chief Election Commissioner