Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire on J&K LoC

Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the line of control (LoC) on Thursday to violate ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, “At about 6.45 a.m. on Thursday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. Indian army retaliates befittingly.”

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999 with impunity since the beginning of this year.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 3186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January this year.

–IANS

sq/rt