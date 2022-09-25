WORLD

Pakistan could import wheat from Russia: Shehbaz Sharif

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan could import wheat from Russia in the aftermath of the destruction of farmland caused by the recent floods, local media reported.

Pakistan may have to import about a million tonnes of wheat after the floods submerged one-third of Pakistan’s territory and left 33 million of its people scrambling to survive, The News reported.

In an interview, the prime minister said the wheat could come from Russia, but the country is open to other offers. The country also needs fertiliser because factories involved in their production are closed, he said, The News reported.

Even before the floods began in mid-June, Pakistan was facing serious challenges from grain shortages and skyrocketing crude oil prices sparked mainly by Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that has followed. Sharif said skyrocketing prices have put the import of oil “beyond our capacity”, and — with the damage and destruction from the massive flooding — solutions have become “extremely difficult”.

Sharif said the country has “a very robust, transparent mechanism already in place” to ensure that all aid items are delivered to people in need. In addition, he said, “I will ensure third-party audit of every penny through international well-reputed companies”.

Prime Minister Sharif said he came to the United Nations this year to tell the world that “tomorrow, this tragedy can fall on some other country.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Sharif exhorted world leaders gathered for their annual meeting at the General Assembly to stand together and raise resources “to build resilient infrastructure, to build adaptation, so that our future generations are saved”.

20220925-124003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forest fire in Turkey bright under control after 2 days

    Germany braces for energy sanctions by Russia: Minister

    Southern California hit by severe heat wave

    1,500 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast