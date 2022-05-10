SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan currency at all-time low against dollar

NewsWire
0
82

The Pakistani currency depreciated by Rs 0.60 to an all-time low of Rs 188.66 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, as looming uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme took a toll on the local unit, Geo News reported.

The local currency surpassed its April 7 record low of Rs 188.18.

Currency dealers believe that a delay in the IMF programme, lack of immediate financial support from friendly countries, depleting foreign exchange reserves and surging trade deficit kept the pressure on the domestic currency.

The new government’s reluctance to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity — which are the pre-conditions for the revival of the IMF programme — dampened investors’ sentiment.

Moreover, investors are concerned about the falling foreign currency reserves — as the inflows from remittances and export proceeds are not sufficient to meet the market demand — and growing external debt payments and soaring imports. This is putting pressure on the rupee, Geo News reported.

There is also ambiguity over the financial support from Saudi Arabia, UAE and China. The political temperature was also rising following the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement that he would march with his supporters to Islamabad after May 20 to demand new elections.

20220510-184040

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 terrorists arrested in Pak’s Punjab province

    RAB raids former Awami League woman member’s residence

    33 killed in mosque blast in Afghanistan: Official

    Pakistan dispatches relief aid for Afghan flood victims