BUSINESS/ECONOMYSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan decides to resume trade with India – A difficult decision?

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to resume trade with India, designating a trade minister for the task.

Though the decision is being seen as a major development in terms of country’s dire economic condition, it is also being seen as a major compromise by Islamabad and a back step from its previous stance against India after August 5, 2019.

In a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, it was decided that Pakistan will be working towards reopening of trade with India and appointing Pakistan People Party’s Qamar Zamar Kaira as Minister of Trade, in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for the task.

Moreover, similar trade officers and ministers are being designated in at least 15 countries, to enhance trade relations and agreements with their respective countries.

The decision to resume trade with India is a difficult decision that Shehbaz Sharif has taken because the former Prime Minister Imran Khan had halted trade with India after the Modi government abrogated Article 370 of its constitution and changed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan had also downgraded diplomatic ties with India and asked the then sitting Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad to leave the country also.

Previously, the same recommendation of resumption of trade with India was rejected by then Prime Minister Imran Khan till the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The current decision has come under sever criticism by analysts and public at large, who accuse the Shehbaz Sharif government for compromising Pakistan’s interest and also damaging hopes of the people of Kashmir.

“Any step taken by PM Shehbaz Sharif led government towards trade with India will not only be a sellout of the Kashmiris but also the beginning of a soft surrender to Indian hegemony,” said senior journalist and analyst Nazim Zehra.

The decision is also not expected to be of any help to Shehbaz Sharif politically. However, it has certainly given a new point for former premier Imran Khan, who has slammed Shehbaz Sharif for what he called bowing down to India and back tracking on the country’s policy, agreed upon after August 5, 2019.

Pakistan’s economic condition is moving towards a meltdown, which is coupled with the strict demands from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of its loan facility of $6 billion.

20220511-173602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ola Electric pips rivals, becomes top Indian e-scooter firm

    Semiconductor shortages dent Maruti Suzuki’s Feb sales

    CV volumes set to pick up on economic revival

    India on track to meet FY22 fiscal deficit target, says Eco...