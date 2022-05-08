SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan dispatches relief aid for Afghan flood victims

Pakistan has dispatched one C-130 aircraft to Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, carrying emergency relief items for the people hit by flash floods, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said.

“Pakistan as a neighbouring country has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan hopes that the international community would also play its active part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan, it added.

A second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured, while three went missing in the recent floods triggered by heavy rains in Afghanistan.

