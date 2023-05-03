The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of latter’s order to hold elections in the Punjab provincial Assembly on May 14, urging it not to intervene in its matters, local media reported.

In a 14-page petition, the electoral body said that apex court should review its decision as the judiciary “doesn’t have the authority to give the date of elections”, Geo News reported.

The petition was registered hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that it would submit a detailed report of the talks between the party leaders and the ruling alliance, urging the apex court to implement its verdict in Punjab polls case.

“(…) it is most respectfully prayed that this August Court may graciously accept the instant Review Petition by revisiting, reviewing, reconsidering and recalling its Impunged Order/Judgment dated 04.04.2023, in the interest of justice and equity,” the petition read.

The petition highlighted that superior courts of the country have been granted a special power under Article 199 and Article 184(3) of the Constitution to judicially review actions/decisions of the public bodies.

“The superior courts can define the contours within which the power (which vests in the public bodies) is or is to be exercised. At no instance, can the superior courts take upon themselves the role of the public body,” the petition read, Geo News reported.

The electoral body reiterated that the appointing of the date for the election is “not the mandate of superior courts under the Constitution.”

“Such powers exist elsewhere under the Constitution but certainly not lie in a Court of law,” the ECP said, citing various legalities and reasons behind its statement, Geo News reported.

20230503-161805