SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan envoy returns to Kabul 4 months after assassination attempt

NewsWire
0
0

Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, Pakistans head of the diplomatic mission in Kabul, has returned to the Afghan capital more than four months after he survived an assassination attempt.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed that the Pakistani charge d’affaires returned to Kabul on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

The return of the top diplomat came just days after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Sources said the decision to send back the Pakistani acting ambassador was taken during the telephone call.

Nizamani was on a routine walk inside the embassy compound in Kabul on December 2, 2022, when shooters opened fire at him from a nearby multi-storey building.

He escaped unhurt, but his Pakistani security guard sustained bullet injuries in the legs. Pakistan immediately evacuated the chief diplomat and demanded the Taliban enhance the security of its embassy, The Express Tribune reported.

However, it was not clear at the time that it would take over four months for Pakistan to send back its envoy to Kabul.

The delay was attributed to a lack of security as well as friction between the two sides on a range of issues, particularly the continued attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

The development came ahead of the visit of Muttaqi to Pakistan.

The sources said Bilawal extended the formal invitation to his Afghan counterpart during the telephonic conversation.

Though no official confirmation was available, the sources said Muttaqi is expected to travel to Islamabad in the first week of May, The Express Tribune reported.

20230418-123602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharifs have made preparations to launch character assassination drive: Imran

    A tactical U-Turn: Imran Khan’s long march ends in a draw

    Shehbaz orders foolproof security for Imran

    Pakistanis drown under cost of living as inflation hits all-time high