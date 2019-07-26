Pakistan evacuates 50 Chinese nationals from near LoC

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) Pakistan has evacuated 50 Chinese nationals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) near the Line of Control (LoC) after heavy cross-border firing from India along the LoC, Pakistani media reports said.

According to the reports, Akhtar Ayud, from the local disaster management authority, said that all the Chinese nationals were working on a dam being constructed in PoK along the confluence of the Neelum and Jhelum rivers. They were moved from the worksite on Tuesday on account of the firing, the reports said.

A local official, Raja Shahid Mahmood, said the decision to evacuate the Chinese workers was made after a volley of “indiscriminate firing” by Indian security forces.

He claimed that three people, including a woman and a child, were killed, and 31 others were injured in the skirmishes along the LoC.

