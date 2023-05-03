SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan evacuates all nationals from crisis-hit Sudan: Foreign Ministry

Pakistan has successfully evacuated all of its stranded nationals from the crisis-hit Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Over 1,000 Pakistanis have been safely evacuated from the African country, the Ministry said in a statement, adding that with this, the evacuation operations in Sudan have ended.

The Ministry also thanked Saudi Arabia and China for their assistance in repatriating Pakistani nationals stranded in the conflict zone, reports Xinhua news agency.

Through tireless efforts “supported by Saudi Arabia and China and our teams in Jeddah and Islamabad, we have successfully and safely evacuated over 1,000 Pakistanis out of Sudan”, said the Ministry.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commended the evacuation efforts.

“Given the prevailing conditions there, it was certainly a Herculean task which was made possible due to timely and coordinated response,” he noted in a tweet.

