Pakistan expresses condolences over deadly train collision in Greece

Pakistan extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Greece over the loss of precious lives in a deadly train collision in the country, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

“We pray for the quick recovery of those injured in the incident,” the Ministry added on Wednesday in a statement.

The death toll from the collision of two trains in central Greece on Tuesday night has increased to 36, while 66 injured people were still hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

