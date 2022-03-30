SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan finance ministry’s data hacked 3 months ago

NewsWire
0
0

The official data containing email communication with friendly countries and financial institutions was hacked three months ago, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance and Revenue confirmed on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

Aamir Atta, the chief executive of a social media platform, said Tuesday night: “The hacker claimed to have shared 72GB of official data with us from 2012 to 2022 having official communication.”

He said that “we verified it and published it later,” adding that it was ironic how cyber attacks were rampant, leaking data massively.

The hacker contacted one social media platform in Pakistan and shared just a sample of data with it. It was verified to be official communication of the finance ministry having sensitive information about many important subjects for Pakistan’s economy and security, the report said.

Initially, a ministry spokesperson had rebuffed it and said nothing of the sort had happened. When a senior official was contacted, he said the ministry would issue a statement soon.

Later, the ministry issued a statement that news was circulating on social media about a hacking attempt and leak of the official data.

It was clarified that this news item pertains to an incident of hacking reported some three months ago. Thereafter, instant steps had been taken and a thorough cyber security audit was conducted. The veracity of the news was not established.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division has put in place numerous measures and protocols to further reinforce the cyber security of its IT infrastructure and official data, the statement concluded.

20220330-115003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan said his ‘next target’ is now Asif Ali Zardari

    Pakistan govt punished media for being critical of its policies

    Presidential palace under Ashraf Ghani saw multiple cases of sexual assault,...

    B’desh extends Covid restrictions