SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan forex reserves fall to less than a month’s import cover

NewsWire
0
0

As Pakistan struggles to secure external financing to pull the country out of the economic crisis, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reversed their course, snapping their six-week winning streak, media reports said.

In its weekly bulletin, the SBP said that its foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $354 million to $4.2 billion as of the week ended March 24, which will provide an import cover of less than a month, Geo News reported.

The net forex reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.6 billion, $1.3 billion more than the SBP, bringing the total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country to $9.8 billion, the statement said.

Pakistan’s $350 billion economy continues to dwindle amid financial woes as the authorities struggle to strike a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Washington-based lender has been in talks with the Pakistani authorities since end-January to resume the $1.1 billion loan tranche held since November last year, part of a $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreed upon in 2019.

The IMF funding is critical for Pakistan to unlock other external financing avenues to avert a default on its obligations.

An IMF statement said substantial progress has been made in discussions towards policies in recent days and financial assurances are standard in IMF programmes, Geo News reported.

20230331-180804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US has always used Pakistan: Imran Khan

    Dream leads to woman being slaughtered in Pak for alleged blasphemy

    B’desh govt urged to create separate ministry for minorities

    Durand line conflict may burn Pak-Afghan relations