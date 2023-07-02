Three police officials and a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were killed while a terrorist was eliminated on Sunday after police and Levies checkposts in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan’s Sherani subdistrict came under attack, a media report said.

Sherani Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Shabbir confirmed the fatalities, adding that the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours, Dawn reported.

He said another FC personnel was injured, whose condition was out of danger. A terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire, while two others were injured.

DC Shabbir added: “The companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in taking them away. The body of the dead terrorist has been handed over to the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department), the media outlet reported.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A day ago, a police constable was injured in a hand grenade attack at the “smart” police station of Quetta, the report said.

On June 24, a police official was killed and two more were injured in a suicide attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Turbat.

A month ago, two soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in the Singwan area of Balochistan’s Kech district along the Pakistan-Iran border.

In a press conference last week, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the security forces conducted 13,619 intelligence operations this year in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or arrested, Dawn reported.

