SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan govt considering ban on PTI

NewsWire
0
0

As Pakistan’s political crisis deepens, the incumbent government is mulling a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday, in light of the May 9 protests against arrest of party chief Imran Khan in the 190 million pounds settlement case, local media reported.

He, however, said that the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban the former ruling party, Geo News reported.

The move comes days amid political instability in the country by Khan’s arrest on May 9 on corruption charges, before he walked free on bail as per court orders.

Responding to the leaders’ call for countrywide protests, the PTI workers and supporters took to the streets, but the demonstrations turned deadly as they attacked public and private property including military installations and buildings.

They also resorted to arson and set afire the Corp Commander House, also known as the Jinnah House, in Lahore.

The armed forces have, since then, resolved to try the arsonists and those involved in anti-state activities on the day of the protests under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

“The PTI has attacked the very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can’t be tolerated”, Asif said while addressing a presser in Islamabad on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

“Is there a crime that didn’t happen on May 9?” he asked.

Asif said that the miscreants involved in the violent episode had nefarious motives.

Referring to the events that unfolded ahead of the no-confidence vote against Khan in April last year, Khawaja Asif said: “All the steps taken by Imran Khan after April 9 have cost him. We did not harm him. He is suffering due to his own actions.”

20230524-161003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan witnessing a petrol crisis

    Pakistan currency at all-time low against dollar

    20 dead, 6 injured in Pakistan bus-oil tanker collision

    China media claims J-10C fighter jets to upgrade Pak defence industry