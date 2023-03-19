Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted that legal proceedings could be initiated to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a banned outfit, state media reported.

Rana said that the legal team of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was examining the matter in light of several revelations that could lead to a reference being filed against the party, Express Tribune reported.

He however clarified that it is ultimately up to the courts to officially ban a political party.

According to him, Punjab Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation against a “no-go area” in Lahore where a purported political leader had allegedly created an “atmosphere of fear”.

Rana said that the action was taken after resistance was encountered during the execution of court orders, leading to concerns of a possible terror organisation’s presence, Express Tribune reported.

“The operation resulted in the clearance of the no-go area in Zaman Park. Despite having a search warrant, officials did not enter the residential area,” he added.

The Interior Minister said that 65 people have been arrested from the outer part of the building, most of them do not belong to Punjab and their role is suspicious.

He also added that guns, petrol bomb-making equipment, slingshots and other weapons were recovered from Zaman Park, Express Tribune reported.

