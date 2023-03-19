SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan govt mulling legal options to declare PTI a banned outfit

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has hinted that legal proceedings could be initiated to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a banned outfit, state media reported.

Rana said that the legal team of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was examining the matter in light of several revelations that could lead to a reference being filed against the party, Express Tribune reported.

He however clarified that it is ultimately up to the courts to officially ban a political party.

According to him, Punjab Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation against a “no-go area” in Lahore where a purported political leader had allegedly created an “atmosphere of fear”.

Rana said that the action was taken after resistance was encountered during the execution of court orders, leading to concerns of a possible terror organisation’s presence, Express Tribune reported.

“The operation resulted in the clearance of the no-go area in Zaman Park. Despite having a search warrant, officials did not enter the residential area,” he added.

The Interior Minister said that 65 people have been arrested from the outer part of the building, most of them do not belong to Punjab and their role is suspicious.

He also added that guns, petrol bomb-making equipment, slingshots and other weapons were recovered from Zaman Park, Express Tribune reported.

20230319-111606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telenor reviewing its operation in Pakistan as economic situation worsens

    Pakistan military given go ahead for TTP talks

    Taliban warns India against military moves in Afghanistan

    Taliban allows traders to carry weapons for protection