The Pakistan federal government has reportedly decided, in principle, to introduce a reference against the Chief Justice of Pakistan with the Supreme Judicial Council, media reports said on Monday.

A resolution to file the reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was approved in the National Assembly during a joint session of Parliament, Samaa TV reported

A special five-member parliamentary committee has been formed to prepare the reference against the CJP and other judges. The parliamentary committee will comprise members of various political parties.

Members of various parties are reportedly drafting the committee’s terms of reference.

In the ongoing joint parliament session, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif suggested that the parliament send a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council against the CJP and play its historical role, Samaa TV reported.

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has demanded Chief Justice Bandial’s resignation, Dawn reported.

She made the demand at a protest gathering outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, maintaining that “free and fair elections are not possible until Umar Ata Bandial remains the country’s top judge”.

“The election will be held on its scheduled time after you step down,” she said, addressing the CJP, Dawn reported.

“All of you should be aware that the anarchy (…) and crisis that has taken over the country today, the place of its genesis was not Zaman Park as much as Umar Ata Bandial’s post.”

Maryam Nawaz has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of doing what “terrorists or Pakistan’s enemies could not do”.

Addressing supporters during the PDM sit-in outside the Supreme Court, she said: “He and his wife stole the public’s money and then bought plots from this money.”

Maryam went on to say that Imran Khan “trained” his “minions” at Zaman Park and set fire to the Jinnah House. “But when this man appeared before the court, the CJP expressed pleasure over meeting him,” she said, Dawn reported.

She accused the Supreme Court of imposing a “judicial martial law” in Pakistan.

“Today, when the army is standing with the democracy and Constitution of Pakistan… the fifth martial law in Pakistan… judicial martial law has been imposed from this building.”

