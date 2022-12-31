SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan has a lot to learn from China: Minister

Pakistan should learn from China about economic and technological development, says Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

To ensure economic development, the country should have a peaceful environment, he said, adding that “we must first ensure political stability, continuity of policies, and social solidarity because economic development does not take place in an atmosphere of conflict and polarisation”, The Express Tribune reported.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the award ceremony held in recognition of outstanding Pakistani staff of the CPEC Projects 2022 at the Chinese embassy.

He said that everyone thought that CPEC is an impossible mission, but people on the ground made it possible, which is remarkable, The Express Tribune reported.

Highlighting the friendship bond between Pakistan and China, the Minister said that the changes in world affairs have also brought changes in relationships. World orders bring countries together and the world order changes, and the countries’ friendships also drift apart, he added.

He said that the Pakistan and China friendship has defied all rules of international affairs and diplomacy.

There are no two countries that have phrases like iron brothers, he added.

All these phrases describe the depth and strength of Pakistan-China friendship and brotherhood, the Minister added.

Iqbal said that Pakistan and China were historically very close in political relations, security cooperation, and other fields except for economic cooperation.

However, in 2013 when the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited China after resuming office, the economic MoUs of $46 billion were signed between China and Pakistan to start work on the CPEC project, he added.

Iqbal said that as a result of CPEC, Pakistan overcome an electricity shortfall and communication infrastructure was improved.

He said that the purpose of CPEC was not to advance China’s business interests.

The purpose of CPEC was to help Pakistan which was a close strategic partner, to improve its economy and bring Pakistan’s economy from an agricultural structure into an industrial structure, The Express Tribune quoted the Minister as saying.

