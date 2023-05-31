SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan has dropped to Myanmar, Sudan’s level in rule of law index: Imran

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that there is “no democracy, prosperity or future for the country if there is no rule of law”, media reports said.

“Without rule of law, we will neither have democracy (freedom) or prosperity nor a future,” the deposed Prime Minister said in another condemnation of the ongoing crackdown on his party after the May 9 violence in which government and military installations were attacked by enraged PTI workers protesting against his arrest, The News reported.

He also pointed out that Pakistan’s position in the rule of law index has declined significantly since the clampdown was launched, the report said.

“Pakistan was placed 129th out of 140 countries in the rule of law index before the crackdown on PTI was unleashed with an assault on our fundamental rights never experienced before by the nation. Today, we have fallen to the levels of Myanmar and Sudan where ‘might is right’ is the law,” Khan said.

Earlier, Khan had lamented the crac kdown on his party in an interview as well.

“Constitution and law allow us to protest peacefully. The government made a list of 23,000 PTI workers and 10,000 were arrested,” Khan said in an interview with Independent Urdu.

The detainees are not being allowed to meet their lawyers, he claimed, adding that if civilians are tried in military courts, democracy is over, The News reported.

“Semi-martial law has been imposed. They are planning to crush PTI,” Khan said.

20230531-172605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Less than 1 in 5 kids in B’desh had remote learning...

    20 terrorists, 9 Pak security personnel killed in massive Balochistan attack

    Former Pak Human Rights Minister says a listening device planted in...

    Imran Khan expresses ‘deep regret’ over comments made against woman judge