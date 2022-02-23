Pakistan has transported first load of Indian wheat and medicines to Af

To assist in the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Pakistan has transported the first load of Indian wheat and medicines to the war-torn country via the Torkham border, the Pak Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

A statement issued by MOFA said that the aid was supplied through the first batch of 41 Afghan trucks that entered into Pakistan via Torkham, as Pakistani authorities had refused to accept the Indian condition of using Indian trucks for transportation.

“The Afghan trucks are returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment, delivered at Attari-Wagah Border,” the statement read.

MOFA said that the Pakistan government agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance from India for Afghanistan to help it fight the ongoing crisis, Geo News reported.

Pakistan has been closely coordinating with both sides to facilitate smooth transit of the aid, it added.

During the talks, Pakistan made it clear to India that it was facilitating the transportation only because of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, therefore, it should not be taken as a precedent to sending other items into its neighbouring country, the report said.

20220223-165805