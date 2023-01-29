SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 35

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan has increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 35 per litre with effect from Sunday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement in a brief televised address, and added that Kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices have been hiked by Rs 18 per litre, The Express Tribune reported.

On petroleum shortage, he said that “artificial” shortage is being created.

With today’s hike, petroleum will now cost Rs249.80 per litre, while diesel Rs 262.80 per litre, kerosene oil Rs 189.83 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 187 per litre.

20230129-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Saudi Arabia pledges $8bn package to Pak

    Pakistan Army claims India fired missile endangering passenger flights

    SL awaits end of long power cuts with fuel shipment under...

    No decision yet on extending Pak Army chief’s tenure: Imran