Pakistan is hopeful of getting off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the countrys fate banks on the decision, to be taken during the four-day plenary session of the FATF underway in Berlin.

Pakistan has said that probabilities of getting out of the FATF grey list are much higher as “things seem to be going Pakistan’s way”.

FATF, the global terror financing watchdog, is going to announce its decision as to which countries will remain on its list and also the ones which have been removed.

The Pakistani delegation headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, who also heads the country’s National FATF Coordination Committee, is in Berlin and is optimistic about the country’s removal from the grey list as it has complied with most of the pointers of the action plan, handed over by FATF to Pakistan.

“Even if Pakistan is removed from the list, it may take seven to eight months for to settle matters. After removal from the grey list, the FATF team will visit Pakistan for onsite inspection,” said a spokesperson of the Pakistan government.

While the announcement of the FATF decision is still pending in Berlin, rumours have already started pouring in on social media platforms, with ruling and former government members claiming credit for the success.

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is the former ruling party of the country under Imran Khan, is claiming that the ‘victory’ at FATF is the result of its efforts, while the ruling coalition government is claiming it to be its success as the decision will come under its time of ruling.

Shireen Mazari, a senior member of PTI and former Human Rights Minister, has said that the removal of Pakistan from the FATF grey list is Imran Khan government’s success, adding that what was the need for a regime change when the country was progressing.

“Yet another success story of the PTI government. #FATF #ThankYouImranKhan – which again begs the question: Why the regime change conspiracy at this time when all indicators were on a positive trajectory? To deliberately make Pakistan nosedive on all fronts centering on economy?” she tweeted.

On the other hand, Hina Rabbani has called on all quarters to avoid prejudging and speculating the outcome of FATF decision before it is officially announced.

“The FATF plenary meetings are continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a public statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided,” she said.

As per updates, Pakistan has complied with 26 out of the 27 recommendations made by the FATF in 2018 and six of the seven points given by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) in 2021.

