New Delhi, Nov 1: Under its mischievous gameplan, Pakistan is now permanently housing Khalistani extremists in historic Gurdwaras that are visited by Sikh devotees from India and elsewhere in large numbers.

Ravinder Singh Pinka, who along with his 8 accomplices, hijacked an Indian Airlines plane from Srinagar to Lahore in 1984 is roaming free at Gurdwara Panja Sahib and mingling with Sikh devotees who have gone to Pakistan to observe the 100th anniversary of ‘Saka Panja Sahib’.

A picture shows that while Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was visiting the gurdwara in Pakistan, Pinka saw a photo opportunity and started walking along with him. This photo went viral on social media.

When the SGPC officials were informed about the hijacker Ravinder Pinka, the video was immediately taken off the website of the religious body. But, by then several people had taken screenshots of the picture which is now stoking a controversy.

An official of the SGPC said that the Jathedar belongs to the entire community and nobody is prohibited from meeting him. Giani Ji might not even be knowing or recognising Pinka, he explained.

Ravinder Pinka and his 8 partners in crime were given a death sentence by a Pakistan court but were released under an amnesty scheme.

Since then, all the hijackers, according to Indian agencies, have been residing in Pakistan. They continue to carry forward the anti-India agenda of the ISI.

It is common knowledge that Khalistanis like Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, Wadhawa Singh, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, Lakhbir Singh Rode, Ranjeet Singh Neeta, Gajender Singh, Manjit Fauji and Manjit Pinka, are regularly sighted at historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan and sermonise Sikh visitors.

Khalistanis in order to exploit religious sentiments always deliberately operate from Gurdwaras. They post profile pictures with the holy Panja Sahib Gurdwara which is linked to Guru Nanak Dev, in the background to convey that they are ‘pious’.

indianarrative

