SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan increases policy rate by 100 basis points to 21%

NewsWire
0
0

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to 21 per cent to contain inflation, the central bank said in a statement.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the bank noted that inflation in March 2023 rose to 35.4 per cent, and is expected to remain high in the near term, the statement added on Tuesday.

“The MPC views today’s decision as an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability,” said the SBP.

The committee further observed that Pakistan’s financial sector remains broadly resilient, while economic activity continues to moderate, it added.

Earlier in March, the SBP increased the interest rate by 300 basis points to 20 per cent, and according to Tuesday’s statement, the current account deficit has narrowed considerably since then, Xinhua news agency reported.

The overall balance of payments position continued to remain under stress, with foreign exchange reserves still at low levels since March.

The recent strains in the global banking system have led to further tightening of global liquidity and financial conditions, the statement said, adding that all these factors have added to the difficulties of emerging market economies like Pakistan to access international capital markets, the statement said.

“In this context, the MPC considers the current monetary policy stance appropriate, and stresses that decision, along with previous accumulated monetary tightening, will help achieve the medium-term inflation target over the next eight quarters,” the statement added.

However, the committee noted that uncertainties attached to the global financial conditions as well as the domestic political situation pose risks to this assessment.

20230405-023003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL rupees to appreciate once country enters into IMF agreement: President

    51st ‘Vijay Diwas’ observed in northeast

    Pakistan secures over $ 10.5 bn in flood pledges

    ‘Talks with Pakistan can be held only when guns fall silent’