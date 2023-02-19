SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan International Airlines announces discount for students travelling to China

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will give a 27 per cent discount to students travelling to China to pursue academic degrees, an official with the PIA has said.

The PIA first announced 22 per cent fare reductions for students in December last year to facilitate students flying to China, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to a customer care official at the PIA’s official helpline, the price of a regular ticket from Islamabad to Beijing is 272,000 Pakistani rupees (about 1,044 US dollars), and the students can avail discount on it.

The official said that the PIA currently flies to two destinations in China, including Beijing Capital International Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.

In conversation with Xinhua, Pakistani students who will be flying to China in the coming days termed the PIA’s discount a great help for them as the airlines’ fares skyrocketed due to the devaluation of the Pakistani currency.

20230219-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan Army soldiers surrender to TTP in Waziristan

    Pak involvement in Jammu drone attack can’t be ruled out: J&K...

    119 people killed in 2 days in Afghanistan

    Pak Finance Minister orders probe into leak of Army chief’s family’s...