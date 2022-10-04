SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan is a one-per cent republic: Ex-FM Miftah Ismail

NewsWire
0
0

Former Pakistan Fina­nce Minister Miftah Ismail termed his country a “one-per cent republic” that offers no upward social mobility to an overwhelming majority of its citizens, Dawn reported.

Speaking at an awards ceremony organised by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), he said there’s “something very wrong” with Pakistan, Dawn reported.

“The 1 per cent elite controls this country,” said Ismail, who was a placeholder at the finance ministry for six months until Ishaq Dar’s recent return from exile.

Citing the example of US billionaires Bill Gates and St­­eve Jobs, who came from not­hing and yet built a fortune by dint of their talent, Ismail lamented that almost all rich Pakistanis are beneficiaries of generational wealth, Dawn reported.

Ismail didn’t take questions from the press and left after handing out awards and trophies to dozens of corporate entities that he’d laid into minutes ago for rent-seeking and enjoying state-sanctioned protection from competition.

“(The last government) distributed Rs 580 billion among the richest 1 per cent Pakistanis under the Temporary Econo­mic Refinance Faci­li­­ty. The government itself is borrowing at 15 per cent, but the rich people got money at 1 per cent only,” he said.

The liquidity injection increased imports of machinery and widened the current account deficit because local business groups produced goods for domestic consumption only, he said.

Without taking names, he said a conglomerate requested his support for setting up a 500,000-tonne factory of polypropylene while he was the finance minister. They demanded a 20 per cent duty protection for 20 years because, in Ismail’s words, the corporation couldn’t compete against its Chinese counterparts, Dawn reported.

He also criticised the auto sector for its inward-looking approach that’s been draining foreign exchange on imports for decades without generating any dollar earnings through exports. He mocked the auto sector for finally exporting “carpets” used in vehicles to Egypt upon his insistence.

20221004-123004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan lodges protest with Taliban over drone charge

    Another TTP terrorist killed in Pak

    India gifts 75 ambulances, 17 school buses to Nepali organisations

    B’desh records highest Covid cases since July