Pakistan was an Islamic Republic but nothing was happening in the country in accordance with Islam, remarked Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Isa made the remarks while heading a two-member bench for the hearing of a case pertaining to the allotment of plots in the Pak Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation, The Express Tribune reported.

He also said that the generals were given plots, but asked didn’t they get a salary. He pointed out that poor people in slum areas constructed small rooms upon rooms for living. In the country, only rich people got plots and no one gave plots to the poor.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday raised the question how the prime minister allotted two plots to government employees, saying that the poor people did not get even a single plot but the rich get multiple plots, The Express Tribune reported.

Justice Isa mentioned a newspaper report that a secretary had been given two plots. He said that there were no rules for the allotment of plots in the country, while the prime minister allotted two plots on his discretion.

Responding to a court query, the lawyer for the Employees Housing Foundation said that two plots were given in the past but no one got two plots after 2006.

During the hearing, a petitioner Muhammad Siddique informed the court he built house on a plot but the plot was being taken back from him. Justice Isa asked the petitioner if he was allotted another plot before. Later the court rejected Siddique’s request.

