INDIA

Pakistan is world’s best performing stock market during the week

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced an impressive rally for the second consecutive week after Eid, earning the title of the “world’s best performing market” on a weekly basis, according to a report by Arif Habib Limited, local media reported.

The index surged by nearly 2,800 points, breaking through the 44,000-point mark, as investors capitalised on the unlocking of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported.

JS Global, Analyst, Muhammad Waqas Ghani highlighted the enthusiasm of investors following the government’s agreement with the IMF, which fuelled market bullishness. The increased market activity on the first trading day led to a temporary one-hour trading suspension, implemented to curb excessive volatility, The Express Tribune reported.

Monday witnessed a remarkable daily gain of over 2,400 points, driven by extensive buying following the long-awaited staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF. However, bearish pressure prevailed on Tuesday due to institutional profit-taking, briefly impacting the market despite a major recovery after the IMF deal.

On Wednesday, the downtrend continued as concerns over liquidity risks and the rupee’s depreciation led investors to adopt a cautious approach, resulting in a flat closing note. However, the index returned to the green zone on Thursday, with investors anticipating a $3 billion loan approval from the IMF in its upcoming executive board meeting, sparking buying interest, Express Tribune reported.

The last trading session remained positive as investors found support from Pakistan’s surging foreign currency reserves, despite the absence of major positive factors. As a result, the benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,755 points, settling at 44,207 for the post-Eid week.

2023070936317

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thief decamps with Kerala temple jewellery after praying before deity

    Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in ‘Main Hoon...

    American Hip-Hop group to perform in India

    Delhi man strangles paralysed father to death