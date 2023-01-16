HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan launches nationwide polio eradication drive

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has kicked off a three-day nationwide polio eradication drive as part of the country’s efforts to overcome the resurfacing of polio cases.

“The spread of the disease would be controlled with collective national efforts. I have the conviction that all the provincial governments, along with the federal government, would continue collaborating to eradicate the disease forever,” the Prime Minister said during the launching ceremony on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the few countries where polio cases have resurfaced, he said, adding that about 20 cases of polio were reported from northwest Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resurfacing of the cases has certainly raised concerns among the partners, including World Health Organization (WHO) and other stakeholders, he said.

“However, due to consistent efforts, the emergence of new cases was restricted and controlled, and the virus did not spread to other parts of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Sharif also expressed his gratitude to the WHO, stakeholders, related departments and law enforcement personnel for their continuing efforts and commitments.

