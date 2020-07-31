Pakistan lifts PUBG ban

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) The Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority (PTA) announced that it has decided to lift the ban on the online game PlayerUnknowns Battle Ground (PUBG).

In a statement on Thursday, the authority said that it had met with the legal representatives of the game, reports Dawn news.

“(The) representatives briefed the authority on the response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

“The authority expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted so far and emphasised on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism,” it added.

Reacting to the news, Minster for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision was a “sane approach”, adding that Pakistan must work closely with tech companies to resolve issues.

PTA had banned the online game on June 1, citing several complaints about it being “addictive”, a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children’s physical and psychological health, Dawn news reported.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared PTA’s move void and directed the authority to immediately lift the ban.

But the PTA had refused to review its decision and said it considered it “necessary” to block PUBG in the interest of public order.

–IANS

ksk/