Pakistan reported 599 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s ministry of health said on Thursday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,548,394 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,455 people died of Covid in Pakistan, with three deaths over the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry’s statistics.

On Wednesday, 21,315 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.81 per cent.

There are 170 patients who are in critical condition.

