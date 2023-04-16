SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan minister killed in road accident

Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident, the Islamabad Police said in a statement.

The minister, who was driving a car himself here on Saturday, got hit by a pick-up truck when he was crossing a roundabout, the statement read, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The official was shifted to a hospital, but due to severe internal bleeding, he succumbed to his wounds, the statement said, adding that the driver of the vehicle that hit the minister’s car has been taken into custody, along with the four other people on board.

Talking to media, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Akbar Nasir Khan said that the minister got a serious head injury which proved fatal for him.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the departed soul.

