Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday vowed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be arrested in a case relating to hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation visiting Madina earlier this week, media reports said.

In a statement, Sanaullah said: “They will not be forgiven at all for what they did. Imran Khan will definitely be arrested,” reported Geo News.

Referring to the FIR registered against almost 150 people, including Imran Khan, the minister said that there is no justification for not filing a case against those who violated the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool.

The government will not create any obstacle if any citizens comes forward and seeks action in this regard, he added. The incident relating to the harassment of PML-N leaders at the holy mosque was pre-planned, he said, adding that people were provoked to do this.

As per the planning, a group of people headed by Aneel Mussarat and Sahibzada Jahangir arrived in Saudi Arabia from the UK for hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, he said.

“This man (Imran Khan) is bent on misleading the new generation,” he said and asked if anyone ever called for a protest on Chand Raat?

Talking about the plot behind the incident, the minister asked: “Is there any need for proof after Sheikh Rasheed’s press conference?”

Sanaullah said that the Saudi government has decided to take action against the people involved in the incident, adding that some people will be deported from the Kingdom.

Nobody can even think of taking personal animosity and politics to Masjid-e-Nabawi, he added, Geo News reported.

20220501-191050