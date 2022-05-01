SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Minister Sanaullah vows to arrest Imran Khan

NewsWire
0
2

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday vowed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be arrested in a case relating to hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation visiting Madina earlier this week, media reports said.

In a statement, Sanaullah said: “They will not be forgiven at all for what they did. Imran Khan will definitely be arrested,” reported Geo News.

Referring to the FIR registered against almost 150 people, including Imran Khan, the minister said that there is no justification for not filing a case against those who violated the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool.

The government will not create any obstacle if any citizens comes forward and seeks action in this regard, he added. The incident relating to the harassment of PML-N leaders at the holy mosque was pre-planned, he said, adding that people were provoked to do this.

As per the planning, a group of people headed by Aneel Mussarat and Sahibzada Jahangir arrived in Saudi Arabia from the UK for hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, he said.

“This man (Imran Khan) is bent on misleading the new generation,” he said and asked if anyone ever called for a protest on Chand Raat?

Talking about the plot behind the incident, the minister asked: “Is there any need for proof after Sheikh Rasheed’s press conference?”

Sanaullah said that the Saudi government has decided to take action against the people involved in the incident, adding that some people will be deported from the Kingdom.

Nobody can even think of taking personal animosity and politics to Masjid-e-Nabawi, he added, Geo News reported.

20220501-191050

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Durand line conflict may burn Pak-Afghan relations

    Imran’s chopper used to commute between home and PM office cost...

    US concerned about China’s interest in toxins which can be used...

    Pak observed slight dip in violence last month