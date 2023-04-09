SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan name coaching staff for New Zealand series

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named their coaching staff for the upcoming white-ball series at home against New Zealand.

The board confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the side, in an interim capacity.

Abdul Rehman has been named as the assistant head coach, while Andrew Puttick and Umar Gul have been appointed as the batting and bowling coaches respectively.

The appointments are not in a permanent capacity, with the PCB announcing that the board will name the permanent coaches after the series against New Zealand.

“Mr Bradburn and Mr Puttick have been appointed for the New Zealand series and will arrive in Lahore on 11 April. The PCB will confirm the Pakistan team management for the post-New Zealand series following the completion of the relevant recruitment processes, which are presently ongoing,” the board said in a statement.

Babar Azam’s men will contest a five-match T20I and five-match ODI series against the Black Caps, starting April 14 in Lahore.

The series will witness a host of experienced Pakistan stars return to action, including ace pacer Shaheen Afridi.

20230409-150606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For an opening batsman to score 5,000 runs, it’s a great...

    Ngidi indicates South Africa’s pace quartet may return for deciding Test...

    Every interaction with Warne was a learning experience: Virat Kohli

    Royal Challengers Bangalore launches Innovation Lab to shape future of sports...