Pakistan Navy says it saved nine Indian crew members after ship drowned near Gwadar

The Pakistan Navy saved nine Indian crew members whose ship drowned in the Arabian Sea near Gwadar, the Director-General Public Relations (Navy) said in a statement on Thursday, as per media reports.

The incident took place on August 9 (Tuesday) when an Indian sailing vessel — ‘Jamna Sagar’ — sank with 10 crew members onboard, according to the statement, Geo News reported.

As the ship was sinking, the navy responded to a distress call and the Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship, MT Kruibeke, to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of the drowning sailing vessel.

“The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued the voyage to its next port in Dubai and onward disembarked the crew,” the statement said.

At the same time, one Pakistan Navy ship, along with two helicopters, also reached the area and located the body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of the drowning of the sailing vessel, Geo News reported.

The body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings.

