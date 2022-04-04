SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan NSA resigns amid political turmoil

NewsWire
0
0

Amid political turmoil in the country, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf resigned from his position on Monday, Express Tribune reported.

“Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA’s office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud,” Moeed wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting him with the immense responsibility and allowing him to do justice to his role as the NSA.

“Few individuals are fortunate enough to get an opportunity to serve their country in a high office. Even fewer get to do so at my age,” he said.

Moeed also thanked all others who allowed the office of the National Security Advisor and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause.

Moeed’s resignation came a day after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Imran Khan, hours after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister as “unconstitutional” and prorogued the House without voting on it.

20220404-213203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban delegation to travel to Norway

    Tourist vehicles to get priority access amid fuel shortage in SL

    China buying influence to manipulate Facebook and Twitter

    Afghan air force plane crashes in Uzbekistan