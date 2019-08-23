Pakistan observes Kashmir Hour

Islamabad, Aug 30 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday observed “Kashmir Hour” and the national anthems of the country and “Azad Jammu and Kashmir” (AJK) were played nationwide in a show of solidarity with Kashmiris.

Sirens blared across the country as the clock struck noon and traffic signals turned red on all thoroughfares of the federal capital. Civilians and traffic stood still at 12 p.m. with chants of “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”.

Education institutions, government and private offices, banks, traders, lawyers and military authorities took part in the various events in support of the people of “Indian Occupied Kashmir” (IOK).

In Islamabad, the main event was held outside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) where a large gathering was addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Along with the Premier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and his Special Assistant Naeemul Haque were also in attendance.

“Today, all of Pakistan, wherever there are Pakistanis, whether they are our students, or shopkeepers or labourers – today all of us are standing with our Kashmiris. Our Kashmiris are going through a very tough time,” said the cricketer-turned-politician.

He said that the purpose of today was to send a message from Pakistan that “until Kashmiris get their freedom we would continue to stand with them”, Dawn newspaper reported.

“We will stand with them till the last breath.”

Khan said that it was important to understand the type of government in India which was “oppressing people” and added that he conveyed to all foreign leaders that if the international community “does not stand up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘fascist government’, the effect would be felt in the whole world”.

“We will run a worldwide campaign involving overseas Pakistanis, international human rights organisations and activists, celebrities, and influencers. We will inform them of the situation in IOK and they can help turn the world’s attention to this grave humanitarian crisis,” the Prime Minister added.

He said that if India planned to take any action in “Azad Jammu and Kashmir”, then “every brick will be countered with a stone”.

“Forget the media; they did not let even (Indian) opposition leaders go to Srinagar,” said the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

Another event was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr where President Arif Alvi addressed the crowd.

According to the Railway Ministry, all trains were stopped for a minute and all railway workers took part in Kashmir Hour events.

