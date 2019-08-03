Pakistan partially closes airspace; AI not affected

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Pakistan has partially closed its airspace amid growing tensions with India over the abrogation of Article 370.

However, according to national carrier Air India, its west bound operations will not be impacted much by Pakistan’s decision to partially close its airspace.

“One air corridor has been closed requiring a maximum of 12 minutes diversion. Not really affecting us,” the flag carrier said.

Only last month, Pakistan had fully opened its airspace which was closed following the Balakot air strikes in February.

