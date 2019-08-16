Pakistan plans Kashmir cell, desk at embassies

Islamabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Pakistan has decided to set up a special cell on Kashmir at foreign office and a desk at all embassies in light of the Kashmir crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said this, here on Saturday, after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the Kasmir situation and devise a plan of action following the UN Security Council (UNSC) meet on Friday where Pakistan failed to get India censured over revocation of special status to J&K.

The special cell on Kashmir would be responsible for devising future course of action, subject to his approval, said Qureshi, according to Geo News.

Addressing the media with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor after a top-level meeting on Kashmir, Qureshi said Pakistan and its army were ready to defend if India “resorts to any misadventure” in an attempt to divert the global attention from the lockdown in “occupied Kashmir”.

“India can (resort to) misadventure in its attempt to divert the world’s attention away from its actions in occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan army and the nation are ready to defend if India attempts any misadventure,” he said.

The UNSC meeting was held on Friday on China’s insistence to discuss the situation in J&K following abrogation of its special status. The UNSC had earlier declined Pakistan’s request to hold a formal session on Kashmir with its participation.

Talking about the UNSC informal consultation on Kashmir, Qureshi said, Pakistan “achieved a (milestone) yesterday (Friday), which shocked India. The Kashmir issue was raised at a platform, which is responsible for resolving the dispute.”

On the high-level meeting, Qureshi said, “All participants agreed that (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has murdered (former Prime Minister Jawaharlal) Nehru’s Hindustan. Today, it is not Nehru’s Hindustan. It is Modi’s Hindustan.”

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir president Sardar Masood Khan and various other federal Ministers and special advisers to the Prime Minister attended the meeting, Geo said.

Ghafoor echoed Qureshi saying Pakistan’s armed forces were prepared to respond to any Indian “aggression”.

The UNSC acknowledged India’s measures to bring normalcy and development to the Union Territory of J&K, according to India’s Permanent Representative to UN Syed Akbaruddin.

“We are gratified that the UNSC in its closed consultations appreciated these efforts, acknowledged them, and indicated that this is the direction that it would like the international community to move. We are committed to gradually removing all the restrictions,” he said.

–IANS

soni/pcj