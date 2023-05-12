SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan PM criticises judiciary for being ‘biased’ towards Imran Khan (Ld)

Reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision ordering the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criticised the judiciary for being “biased” towards Khan, local media reported.

“The judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan,” the prime minister said, highlighting that the judiciary stands divided.

PM Shehbaz, while addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, questioned the judiciary about the treatment given to other politicians in the country, Geo News reported.

The premier’s comments came a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the release of the PTI chairman declaring his arrest on May 9 as “illegal”.

Khan, the former Prime Minister was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers personnel – acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant – in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“Politicians were sent to jail in fake cases. Did any court ever take its notice?” he asked, The News reported.

Commenting on the history of cases by the NAB, the premier said the anti-graft body has not spared anyone and has poisoned the entire country – from industries and educational establishments to religious institutions.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case, hours after he warned of countrywide unrest if he was re-arrested in any other case, local media reported.

