Pakistan re-elected to UN Committee on NGOs

Pakistan has been re-elected for the seventh time to the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“Pakistan’s election to the Committee reflects the confidence of the international community in its role and contribution to the work of the UN,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The election took place on Wednesday at the UN Economic and Social Council in New York, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a member of the committee on NGOs, Pakistan will continue to promote cooperation between the UN and civil society organisations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people all around the world, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Pakistan has a diverse and thriving civil society. We have always encouraged and demonstrated the commitment towards appropriate participation of civil society in multilateral discussions aimed at finding solutions to the common challenges confronting humanity,” it added.

