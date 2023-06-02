SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan releases 198 Indian fishermen

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistani authorities have released 198 Indian fishermen who had been detained in the countrys territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

On Thursday, the fishermen, who were imprisoned in Karachi’s Malir Jail, boarded a train destined for Lahore, from where they will make their final journey to India, The News reported.

Pakistan decided to release the Indian fishermen as a gesture of goodwill.

According to the authorities at the Malir Jail, the initial group of released Indian fishermen comprised 200 individuals.

Unfortunately, two of them succumbed to illness during their detention and the remaining 198 were released, The News reported.

The remaining batches of detained Indian fishermen are scheduled for release in June and July.

As impoverished fishermen of both Pakistan and India often transgress into the other country’s territories, the maritime security forces of both countries frequently apprehend them.

The Edhi Foundation organised the train travel for the Indian fishermen, ensuring their safe passage to Lahore.

Upon their arrival in Lahore, the fishermen would be transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency, which would oversee their transportation to the Wagah border, The News reported.

20230602-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anti-polio drive in Pak targeting 12.6mn kids to begin today

    40 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan’s Shiberghan city

    TTP refute Imran Khan’s assassination claim

    Lack of funds threatening WFP operations in Afghanistan