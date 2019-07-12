Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation

Islamabad, July 16 (IANS) Pakistan has reopened its airspace for all types of civil traffic, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed to Radio Pakistan by a CAA official.

“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a notice to airmen (NOTAMS) published on the CAA’s website.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace after after the Indian Air Force’s February 26 Balakot strike.

In March, Pakistan had partially opened its airspace but kept it closed for Indian flights.

Tuesday’s development comes after Pakistan Aviation Secretary Shah­rukh Nusrat told a parliamentary committee last week that Islamabad would not open its airspace until India de-escalates.

“The Indian government approached asking us to open the airspace. We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward,” Dawn news reported citing Nusrat as telling the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.

