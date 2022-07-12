Pakistan reported 255 new Covid-19 cases and one more death during the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,543,505 with the new cases, according to the data released by the Ministry.

According to the Ministry’s statistics, a total of 30,424 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death recorded on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, 4,676 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 5.46 per cent.

At present, there are 141 active cases in critical condition in the South Asian country.

