Pakistan reports 78 new Covid cases

Pakistan confirmed 78 new Covid cases and one more death from the pandemic during the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to data released by the ministry, the country’s total tally of Covid cases has risen to 1,527,326, including 1,493,662 recoveries.

Currently, 209 patients are in critical condition due to the pandemic in Pakistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 576,570 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 505,690 cases, so far.

