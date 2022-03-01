SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan reports 861 new Covid-19 cases, 18 more deaths

By NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan recorded 861 new Covid-19 cases and 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said the total tally has surged to 1,510,221 cases, including 1,442,938 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported.

There are currently 37,087 active cases in the country including 988 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 18 more people died due to Covid, bringing the death toll to 30,196.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 568,277 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 501,544 cases, so far.

