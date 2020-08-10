Pakistan resorts to firing, shelling on J&K LoC

Jammu, Aug 10 (IANS) Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district, continuing its series of ceasefire violations.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said, at about 10.15 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”, the spokesman said.

One terrorist was killed and two injured on Sunday when alert Army troops foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Poonch district.

So far this year, 23 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 2,720 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC.

–IANS

sq/kr