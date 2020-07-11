Pakistan rolls out guidelines for Eid al-Adha

Islamabad, July 11 (IANS) Pakistan has rolled out guidelines for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival to curb the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

Muhammad Salman, a public health official at the National Institute of Health, told Xinhua news agency that the objective is to provide health guidelines to the general public, buyers and sellers of sacrificial animals regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection during the festival.

According to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, the animal markets to be set up around the time of Eid al-Adha must adhere to the guidelines for social distancing.

Wearing masks and sanitizing hands are also among the guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Any person with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the markets.

Local authorities across the country have been advised to encourage the trend of online buying, allocate large enough spaces away from populated areas for animal markets, and strictly ensure social distancing principles.

The guidelines also include measures to ensure continued and uninterrupted prayers for Muslims on Eid al-Adha.

People must maintain social distance by keeping a 2-metre distance between each other, and every other row should be left empty to allow for 2-meter spacing in all directions, said the guidelines, adding that every person should wear a face mask and use hand sanitizers before entering and after exiting mosques.

The government has also asked the public to undertake minimal necessary travel and avoid general family get-togethers during the festival.

–IANS

ksk/